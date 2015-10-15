NEW YORK Oct 15 Some New York City taxicabs
will switch to using GPS-based fare calculators from current
metering systems under a pilot program approved on Thursday.
The NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission voted to pass a
measure to overhaul technology systems in 1,000 city cabs, which
currently require bulky televisions and credit card readers.
"It's just streamlined technology," commission spokesman
Greg Gordon said.
The new systems will be smaller, more portable and less
expensive than the current ones, which calculate fares using
several physical components, including devices to track the
number of times a wheel turns and waiting time, Gordon said.
Four technology companies have been selected to develop the
new metering systems.
The pilot program, which will run for up to a year, will
begin when the commission approves the first proposed design for
testing in cabs. The program initially called for new system
testing in 4,000 cabs but was amended and reduced at Thursday's
meeting.
One proposal calls for getting rid of taxicab televisions,
which typically play ads on 12-hour loops and have been known to
irritate passengers and drivers alike.
All of the city's 13,500 yellow taxicabs, which are licensed
by the city Taxi and Limousine Commission but operated by
private companies, were equipped with the current system by
November 2008. All featured the taxi TVs.
Four cab operators will test the new systems, which could
come in the form of mobile devices that the driver would hand to
a passenger at the end of a trip.
Before the new systems can be used in cabs, they will be
tested by the commission against hard-wired meters, to ensure
they produce the same pricing range, Gordon said.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Eric Walsh)