NEW YORK Two suburban New York high schools were evacuated on Monday after they received anonymous bomb threats, the school district said on its website.

Lakeland High School in Shrub Oak, and Walter Panas High School in Cortlandt Manor were evacuated at 10:15 a.m. EDT, Lakeland Central School District said.

"Police and staff are conducting a sweep of both buildings," it said.

About 1,000 students attend each high school. Shrub Oak is about 35 miles (56 km) north of New York City, and Cortlandt Manor is about 31 miles (50 miles) north.

Students at both high schools said via Twitter that they had left their school buildings and were waiting outside them for further information.

Westchester County, New York Police did not immediately return a call for comment.

(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Bernadette Baum)