European shares slip from 20-month highs, Apple suppliers slip
* Miners at four-month low (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
Feb 4 The death toll in a commuter train accident north of New York City had been revised to six from seven, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told CBS on Wednesday.
"The number of deceased in the train itself dropped from six to five, so that was actually good news," he said in an interview on "CBS This Morning." "The driver also is deceased."
Cuomo said 15 people were injured and seven were in very serious condition. (Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Miners at four-month low (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 Uber Technologies Inc goes before a U.S. judge on Wednesday to fight for the right to continue work on its self-driving car program, the latest phase in a courtroom battle over trade secrets that threatens to topple a central pillar of Uber's growth strategy.