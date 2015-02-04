Feb 4 The death toll in a commuter train accident north of New York City had been revised to six from seven, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told CBS on Wednesday.

"The number of deceased in the train itself dropped from six to five, so that was actually good news," he said in an interview on "CBS This Morning." "The driver also is deceased."

Cuomo said 15 people were injured and seven were in very serious condition. (Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey)