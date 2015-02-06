(Recasts with NTSB news conference)
By Sebastien Malo
TARRYTOWN, N.Y. Feb 5 The New York commuter
train that plowed into a car stopped on a crossing this week was
traveling just below the speed limit and no problem was found
with the signals or traffic barriers at the site of the deadly
crash, a federal investigator said on Thursday.
But preliminary data released after the first full day of
the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation did not
clear up the central mystery of the fatal accident: why did a
Mercedes sports utility vehicle end up on the wrong side of the
crossing barrier as the Metro-North train approached?
The fiery crash that followed killed the SUV driver and five
train passengers in the deadliest rail accident in the New York
area in more than three decades. It was the latest in a string
of accidents to unnerve commuters on the country's
second-largest commuter railroad.
The driver of the vehicle behind the Mercedes told NTSB
investigators on Thursday that traffic was "edging along" at the
railway crossing in Valhalla, an affluent town north of New York
City, Robert Sumwalt, an NTSB member, said at a news conference.
The Mercedes came to a stop on the crossing, Sumwalt said.
The barrier descended on its rear window. The crossing warning
lights began flashing and sirens started to ring out, and the
driver behind her described reversing to make room for her to
retreat, gesturing with his hands, Sumwalt said.
Instead, he watched as Ellen Brody, a 49-year-old mother of
three who worked in a local jewelry shop, got out of the
Mercedes and inspected the barrier without moving it before
getting back into the driver's seat.
"Then she sat in the vehicle," Sumwalt said. "He described
it as if she had enough time to put on her seatbelt."
Investigators also interviewed the engineer on Thursday who
was driving the crowded rush-hour train. He told them that he
spotted the Mercedes ahead of him, Sumwalt said.
Data from a train recording device showed it was traveling
at 58 miles per hour, just below the speed limit of 60 miles per
hour, and had sounded its horn in the usual way as it approached
the crossing: two long blasts, a short one, two more long ones.
The engineer deployed the train's emergency brake, and the
train's horn blew again for four seconds. Meanwhile, the driver
behind the Mercedes watched as Brody "suddenly pulled forward,"
Sumwalt said.
"As she did so, the train struck the car," Sumwalt said.
The train, pushing the Mercedes down the track, took nearly
30 seconds and 950 feet before coming to a stop after the
emergency brake was activated, Sumwalt.
Long pieces of electrified "third" rail skewered the
Mercedes and pierced the first two train carriages as a
gasoline-fueled fire erupted. Passengers riding the train's rear
remained oblivious to the carnage unfolding ahead of them.
Sumwalt said his team were seeking Brody's records and
trying to figure out how familiar she was with the route and her
Mercedes.
On Thursday, people commuting to work on Metro-North said
the crash made them think more about safety.
"Did I think deep down whether I should be sitting in the
first car? I thought about it," said Alan Trager, 65, chief
executive officer of a non-profit agency, as he rode the same
train line out of Grand Central Terminal.
"I go, 'Oh, I should have paid attention to the emergency
windows,'" he said as he sat in the second carriage of the
train. "It's enhanced my consciousness of that."
About 250 people a year are killed in vehicle-train
collisions at U.S. crossings, according to the Federal Railroad
Administration.
Graphic: link.reuters.com/syh93w
(Writing by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Barbara Goldberg, David
Gregorio and Bernard Orr)