By Katie Reilly
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 28 A Transportation Security
Administration agent at New York's LaGuardia Airport was
arrested after being accused of luring a woman to an airport
bathroom under the pretense of a security search and molesting
her, authorities said on Friday.
The suspect, identified by officials as Maxie Oquendo, 40,
was wearing a TSA uniform when he brought the 22-year-old
traveler to an upstairs bathroom and molested her on Tuesday
night, according to Joe Pentangelo, a spokesman for the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey.
"Supposedly he took her into another area using his official
position, being in uniform, and she thought it was a part of his
official duty," Pentangelo said.
Port Authority police arrested Oquendo on Thursday on
charges of forcible touching, official misconduct and unlawful
imprisonment, he said.
Oquendo has since been fired by the Transportation Security
Administration, officials said on Friday.
An attorney for Oquendo could not be immediately identified.
"TSA is working in close partnership with the Port Authority
Police Department in support of this investigation," TSA
administrator Peter Neffenger said in a statement.
(Reporting by Katie Reilly; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and
Sandra Maler)