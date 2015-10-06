NEW YORK Oct 6 Wall Street broker-dealers posted profits of $11.3 billion in the first half of 2015, up 29 percent year-on-year and the strongest first half since 2011, according to a report by a New York financial watchdog on Tuesday.

However, the report by New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli warned that a slowing global economy could put pressure on the industry in the remainder of the year.

"After a very strong first half of the year, the securities industry faces volatile financial markets and an unsteady global economy," DiNapoli said in the report. (Reporting by Edward Krudy)