By Hilary Russ
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 28 New York's Liberty Development
Corp issued its $1.6 billion deal for World Trade Center unrated
tax-exempt bonds on Tuesday, pricing the deal with coupons as
high as 7.25 percent, a level consistent with rates of risky
muni junk bonds.
The sale, which will fund the completion of the stalled 3
World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, constitutes the biggest
unrated municipal bond deal ever, according to Bloomberg.
The tower, being developed by Larry Silverstein, had been
halted at eight floors after funding issues arose. But in June
the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owns the
site, approved a financing agreement to allow Silverstein to go
ahead using $159 million of insurance money while he raised
funds from the private sector.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc priced two other, less risky
classes of bonds at par. The biggest, at $1.08 billion, carried
5 percent coupons on 30-year bonds. A second class of $300
million carried coupons of 5.15 percent in 2034 and 5.375
percent in 2040, according to preliminary pricing data.
That compares with the yield on 30-year Baa-rated muni
bonds, the lowest investment grade category, which was 3.96
percent on Municipal Market Data's benchmark scale as of
Tuesday.
"It's a very complicated deal," said Daniel Berger, senior
market strategist at MMD, a Thomson Reuters unit. "It's unrated
and presumably targeted to high-yield investors."
The preliminary official statement, which investors use to
learn more about the risks of a deal, was 2,600 pages - roughly
10 times longer than a typical muni POS.
The issuer, a not-for-profit subsidiary of the state's
economic development agency, is focused on rebuilding Lower
Manhattan after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Silverstein said in a statement that his company has now
secured all the financing it needs to complete 3 WTC and open
the building in 2018.
"Investor demand for the 3 WTC Liberty Bonds is a terrific
vote of confidence in the new World Trade Center and more proof
of downtown's amazing comeback," he said.
Bondholders of the Class C bonds, which priced at 7.25
percent, are far down the line to get paid in the event of a
default, according to the POS.
Class 1 and 2 bondholders lay claim to the first through
fourth mortgage liens on the borrower's leaseholder interest in
the tower. Class 3 receives only sixth and seventh liens,
according to the POS.
Class 3 bonds are also subject to a "cash trap" provision of
a tenant agreement, in which the Port Authority must use any
tower revenue in excess of operating and debt service costs to
first pay for shortfalls, deficits, construction and leasing
cost overruns and other costs.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Additional reporting by Robin
Respaut in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler)