By Jonathan Allen
| NEW YORK, March 25
NEW YORK, March 25 Two CNN journalists were
arrested for trying to sneak past security at the World Trade
Center in New York City on Tuesday in an attempt to report on
recent security lapses at the site, police said.
Yon Pomrenze, 35, and Connor Fieldman Boals, 26, first tried
to talk their way in through the main gate to the center in
lower Manhattan, much of which is still a construction site,
according to the police account. One was holding a video camera,
the other had a video camera strapped to his head.
Foiled, Boals then twice tried to climb over the perimeter
fence. That did not work either.
A few minutes later, the men were attempting to force their
way through an electronic gate about a block away when police
arrested them.
The two men, identified as CNN producers, were filming a
report on recent security breaches at the World Trade Center, a
spokeswoman for the news network said.
The Port Authority has spent millions of dollars on security
measures for the World Trade Center, which is due to open later
this year on the site of the Twin Towers that were destroyed by
Al Qaeda hijackers on Sept. 11, 2001.
Four men were arrested on Monday for organizing a late-night
parachute jump from the top of One World Trade Center, the
tallest structure in the United States, after sneaking through a
hole in a fence in September.
And a 16-year-boy with a camera was arrested a few days
earlier after evading capture by security staff at night and
getting to the skyscraper's 104th floor.
On Tuesday afternoon, the two CNN producers had said to the
officer at the main gate that if a 16-year-old was able to get
in, then so should they, said Joseph Pentangelo, a spokesman for
the Port Authority Police Department.
"He had enough sense to try it at 4 o'clock in the morning,"
he said of the 16-year-old. The CNN producers commenced their
less successful attempt shortly after lunchtime on Tuesday.
"This is very wasteful of valuable law-enforcement time and
energy," Pentagelo said.
The men were arrested on charges of criminal trespass,
obstruction of governmental administration and disorderly
conduct, police said.
Barbara Levin, a CNN spokeswoman, said in an email the two
producers were on assignment but "were not asked to sneak onto
the WTC site."
"They were in the surrounding area to do a story about the
recent incidents at the WTC and other sites," she wrote, "and
the notion that daredevils are being drawn to them."
It was not immediately clear if the men had lawyers on
Tuesday.
(Reporting By Jonathan Allen; editing by Andrew Hay)