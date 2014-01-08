By Hilary Russ
NEWARK, N.J. Jan 7 The mayor of Newark on
Tuesday pledged to hire 100 more police officers for New
Jersey's largest city after the Christmas Day shooting deaths of
two teenagers helped push the homicide rate last year to a
23-year high.
"We have to put boots on the ground," Mayor Luis Quintana
said in a press conference at Newark City Hall.
Quintana's announcement comes nearly two weeks after a
13-year-old honor student, Zainee Hailey, was killed by a stray
bullet while taking out the trash on Christmas Day. Kasson
Morman, 15, was also killed, and a 14-year old injured in the
same incident.
A 15-year old has been charged in connection with the
shooting.
The shootings capped a surge in the city's murder rate in
2013, with 111 recorded homicides, the highest number since
1990, according to local officials.
Quintana's initiative would mark the first major expansion
of the Newark Police Department since the previous mayor, Cory
Booker, slashed the force by more than 160 officers in 2010 amid
tough contract negotiations and a budget crisis. The department
currently numbers around 1,000 officers to patrol a city of
278,000 residents.
Quintana, formerly city council president, took over as
mayor in November after Booker was elected to fill the U.S.
Senate seat left vacant by the death of Frank Lautenberg last
June. His term expires in July, and the city will hold mayoral
elections in May, with crime likely to be a major issue.
A Democrat, Quintana has not yet said whether he will run
for a full term, but at least four others - including three of
his former colleagues on the city council - have declared their
candidacies.
In addition to the Booker administration's layoffs, the
Newark police department has shrunk in recent years because of
attrition, said police director Samuel DeMaio. Another 187 are
eligible to retire this year, though only about half of those
are expected to actually leave, he said.
In reference to the new hires, DeMaio said 50 have already
been cleared to start the Police Academy in March, with the
remainder expected to come on board over the rest of the year.
In addition to more officers, the department plans to hire
another 25 civilian dispatchers and four accountants, and
purchase more than two dozen new vehicles.
Quintana said the new hires and other moves will be funded
from the police department's $137 million budget for fiscal
2014, which is up 2 percent from the year before.