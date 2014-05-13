(Adds police officer's death, details)
May 13 A veteran policeman was shot dead on
Monday as he responded to reports of a domestic fight at a New
Hampshire home that later caught fire and exploded, officials
and local media said.
Brentwood Police Department Officer Stephen Arkell was
gunned down as he entered the home, New Hampshire Attorney
General Joseph Foster told a news conference.
He identified the alleged shooter as 47-year-old Michael
Nolan, who media said was a resident's son and was thought to
have been killed in the blaze.
"Another police officer arrived and entered the home, but
was driven out by gunfire," Foster said. New Hampshire Governor
Maggie Hassan paid tribute to Arkell in a statement.
An explosion later blew off part of the roof of the
two-story house in suburban Brentwood according to video seen on
WMUR-TV. The house was on fire at the time.
(Reporting by Edith Honan and Eric M. Johnson; Editing by
Catherine Evans)