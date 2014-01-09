NEW YORK Jan 9 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie, a possible Republican White House contender enmeshed
in a scandal over his staff plotting intentional traffic jams at
a busy bridge in a political vendetta, planned to meet with
reporters on Thursday, his office said.
The scandal erupted with the public release of incriminating
emails showing a top Christie aide played a key role in closing
some lanes leading to the George Washington Bridge, a ploy seen
as meant to punish a local Democratic mayor.
He was scheduled to hold a news conference at his office in
the state capital of Trenton at 11 a.m. ET, his office said.
