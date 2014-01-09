(Updates with Christie visiting Fort Lee mayor to apologize)
By Victoria Cavaliere
TRENTON, N.J. Jan 9 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie on Thursday fired a top aide who apparently helped
orchestrate massive traffic jams at a busy commuter bridge to
settle a score, saying he had been blindsided in the scandal
that threatened to tarnish his political image.
As Christie apologized publicly for the abrupt lane closings
seemingly ordered by some of his staff, and which he said he did
not know about beforehand, the office of the U.S. Attorney in
New Jersey said it was launching an investigation.
Revelations that his staff may have had a hand in plotting
the four-day lane closures at the George Washington Bridge in
September, causing hours-long jams that stalled commuters,
school buses and ambulances, come as Christie has emerged as a
powerful figure in the Republican Party and a possible
presidential contender.
The controversy erupted with the release on Wednesday of
emails showing Christie's aide and allies appearing to plan lane
closings in what critics said was a bid to punish the Democratic
mayor of Fort Lee, at the New Jersey end of the bridge, because
he had declined to endorse Christie's re-election effort.
"I am embarrassed and humiliated by the conduct of some of
the people on my team," Christie said. "I am who I am, but I am
not a bully."
As the head of the party's governors association and a
possible 2016 White House contender, the tough-talking governor
has sought to present himself as a leader who can work with
opponents and forge bipartisan alliances.
Christie said at his news conference that he dismissed his
deputy chief of staff, Bridget Anne Kelly, who in the most
damning of the emails, wrote to a Port Authority executive in
August, saying: "Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee."
The executive, David Wildstein, replied: "Got it."
Wildstein later admitted ordering the lane closures and
resigned his post. He supplied the emails to the media in
response to a subpoena issued by a panel of state lawmakers.
Appearing before the panel on Thursday, Wildstein declined
to answer questions, repeatedly invoking the constitutional
protection not to say anything that might incriminate him.
The state Assembly's transportation, public works and
independent authorities committee, which is probing the
closures, voted to hold him in contempt.
The charge will be referred to a county prosecutor for
determination of what it could mean for Wildstein, an Assembly
spokesman said.
U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman, whose job Christie held before
being elected governor, has opened a probe into the decision to
close the bridge lanes, his spokeswoman said.
"Our office is reviewing it to determine whether a federal
law was implicated," Rebekah Carmichael said in a statement.
A local newspaper reported emergency responders were delayed
in attending to four medical situations - one involving an
unconscious 91-year-old woman who later died of cardiac arrest
and another, a car accident, in which four people were injured.
At the news conference, Christie referred to the lane
closings as a "rogue political operation."
"I am stunned by the abject stupidity that was shown here,"
Christie said. "This was handled in a callous and indifferent
way, and this is not the way this administration has conducted
itself over the last four years."
'HEARTBROKEN' AND APOLOGETIC
Christie took reporters' questions at the packed news
conference in his office that lasted nearly two hours.
He appeared contrite, describing himself repeatedly as
"heartbroken" and apologizing several times to the public, and
even to the media.
Toward the end of his lengthy appearance, he visibly
relaxed, leaning against the podium, and resorted to more
typical form, calling one reporter's question "crazy."
He later visited Fort Lee and apologized to Mayor Mark
Sokolich, who told reporters he accepted the apology.
"It was a terrible thing and we are going to work to fix
it," Christie said as he left the town hall.
Christie has enjoyed immense popularity at home since his
election in 2009, particularly for his handling of recovery and
rebuilding efforts after Superstorm Sandy devastated his state
in late 2012. He was re-elected in a landslide in November.
But he is known as well for engaging in shouting matches,
hurling insults and belittling challengers.
Christie told the news conference he was "nowhere near"
beginning to consider a possible 2016 presidential bid but some
saw the traffic scandal as taking a major toll on his political
career.
A New York Daily News editorial pronounced his presidential
aspirations as "all but kaput," saying he will be "lambasted and
lampooned as a man of low character and horrible judgment."
Taking a poke at Christie's heft as well, the Daily News
front page headline on Thursday read: "Fat chance now, Chris."
But David Axelrod, a former political adviser to President
Barack Obama, said on Twitter that Christie handled the issue at
the news conference "about as well as he could."
"Unless smoking gun turns up tying him to scheme, or others
arise, he lives to fight another day," Axelrod tweeted.
(Additional reporting by Edith Honan and Chris Francescani in
New York and Marina Lopes in Fort Lee; Writing by Ellen
Wulfhorst; editing by Gunna Dickson)