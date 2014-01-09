NEW YORK Jan 9 A former top official at the
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, who is at the center
of a political retribution scandal involving New Jersey Governor
Chris Christie, declined to answer questions at a State Assembly
hearing on Thursday.
David Wildstein repeatedly invoked the constitutional
protection not to say anything that might incriminate him.
A long-time friend of Christie's, he resigned from the Port
Authority in December after admitting he had ordered lane
closures on the George Washington Bridge in an apparent ploy to
punish the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey.
(Reporting By Edith Honan)