By Dave Warner
TRENTON, N.J. Jan 10 Documents related to the
bridge closure scandal engulfing New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie revealed on Friday that authorities were deeply divided
about the shutdown, with one warning it was illegal and risking
people's lives.
More than 1,000 pages of anxiously awaited documents
subpoenaed by New Jersey lawmakers investigating the massive,
four-day traffic jam on the George Washington bridge were made
public after revelations that Christie's staff appeared to have
orchestrated the closure as political payback.
Christie, seen as a likely contender for the White House in
2016, has said he knew nothing about the plan until damaging
emails from his staff were revealed on Wednesday. He fired a
close aide and publicly apologized for the fiasco.
The documents, many subpoenaed from former Port Authority
executive David Wildstein, cast new light on the turmoil within
the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the agency
overseeing the nation's busiest bridge.
On the fourth day of the shutdown, Patrick Foye, executive
director of the Port Authority, lashed out in an email to
executives, including Port Authority Chairman David Samson, and
ordered the lanes reopened.
"I believe this hasty and ill-advised decision violates
Federal Law and the laws of both states," Foye said in the
email.
"I pray that no life has been lost or trip of a hospital- or
hospice-bound patient delayed," said Foye of the traffic jam
that delayed ambulances, including one called for a 91-year-old
woman who later died.
Assemblyman John Wisniewski, a Democrat who chairs the
Transportation Committee, said the documents raise more
questions than they answer about whether Christie knew about the
traffic tie-up.
"Included in these documents is a reference to what appears
to be a meeting between Port Authority Chairman David Samson and
the governor one week before Bridget Kelly issued the order to
cause 'traffic problems' in Fort Lee," Wisniewski said in a
statement.
"By submitting these documents, Mr. Wildstein is telling us
they are related to the lane closures in some way. The question
that demands answering is - how?"
The documents show chaos and anger, but fail to clear up
whether the epic tie-up was the result of what Christie said may
have been a Port Authority traffic study.
In a Sept. 6 email, Port Authority executive Daniel Jacobs,
general manager of transportation, asked Gerard Quelch, in
charge of planning and operations: "What is driving this?"
Quelch responded: "That is my question as well. A single
toll operation invites potential disaster It seems like we are
punishing all for the sake of a few."
What is clear is that Port Authority police and bridge
authorities had little advance notice of the shutdown, which
they warned would paralyze Fort Lee, where three major roadways
converge in an approach to the bridge.
"The 'test' was a monumental failure. Fort Lee is not
happy," Bob Durando, director of the bridge, wrote in an email
to a Port Authority traffic engineer.
There also appears to have been a concerted effort to keep
the matter quiet. On the day he ordered the lanes reopened, Foye
in an email told Wildstein's boss, Bill Baroni: "We are going to
fix this fiasco."
Baroni wrote back: "I'm on my way to the office to discuss.
There can be no public discourse."
Foye's response: "Bill that's precisely the problem: There
has been no public discourse on this."
Christie said he was "blindsided" by the revelation that
Kelly called for trouble at the commuter choke point, apparently
to retaliate against the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee for not
having endorsed Christie's re-election campaign.
Christie had counted on his victory in November to show
bipartisan appeal to increase his chances of winning his party's
nomination for president, political experts have said.
Any implication in the documents released on Friday that
Christie or his staff knew more about the plot than they have
acknowledged could cause the scandal to dog Christie.
"He's not fully in control of this story anymore," said
Julian Zelizer, a history professor at Princeton University.
"Because he took such a firm stand yesterday and was emphatic
that this was it, any information that shows otherwise will
continue the story and force him to put more time on it."
Christie has long cultivated an image as a brash,
tough-talking leader willing to buck his party for the good of
his constituents. On Thursday, however, he took a more humble
tone, saying: "I am not a bully."
U.S. attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman, whose job
Christie held before being elected governor, has opened an
investigation into the decision to close the bridge lanes.
The governor also faces a class-action lawsuit filed in
federal court on Thursday by Rosemarie Arnold, a lawyer charging
that area residents suffered financially from being trapped in
traffic.
Wildstein has admitted to ordering the lane closures and
resigned his post. Appearing before the panel on Thursday, he
declined to answer questions, invoking the constitutional
protection not to say anything that might incriminate him.
Christie cut ties with a senior adviser and fired his then
deputy chief of staff Bridget Kelly, who wrote to Wildstein in
August: "Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee." Wildstein,
a Christie appointee, replied: "Got it."