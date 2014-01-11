NEW YORK Jan 11 A New Jersey lawmaker on
Saturday said he intends to formally request Governor Chris
Christie and his staff hand over more correspondence and
documents related to the bridge scandal that has engulfed
Christie, a rising star in the Republican Party.
Assemblyman John Wisniewski, a Democrat who chairs his
legislative body's Transportation Committee, told CNN he would
make the request on Monday because "there's still a lot of
documents we haven't gotten we'd like to see."
Wisniewski's comments came a day after more than 1,000 pages
of anxiously-awaited papers, subpoenaed by New Jersey lawmakers,
were made public.
They relate to revelations a member of Christie's staff
appeared to have orchestrated massive traffic jams over four
days in September on the George Washington bridge that severely
affected the town of For Lee, in what may have been political
payback because the mayor there did not endorse Christie's
election bid.
Christie, a powerful figure in the Republican Party and a
likely contender for the White House in 2016, has adamantly
denied any knowledge of an apparent scheme to snarl traffic. On
Thursday, he apologized for the fiasco and said he had fired a
top aide, Bridget Kelly, and severed political ties with his
former campaign manager after emails surfaced that seemed to
link them to the scandal.
Two of Christie's appointees at the Port Authority of New
York and New Jersey, the bi-state agency that oversees
transportation facilities in the region, have resigned over
controversy linked to the closures.
Wisniewski told CNN on Saturday no evidence or documents
have surfaced that link Christie to the lane closures, but he
said the Transportation Committee was probing whether anyone
else in the governor's office might have been involved.
"Our investigation would be made immeasurably simpler if the
governor's office would say, 'Please tell us what you'd like,
we'll turn over all of those documents, the governmental emails,
the personal emails, the correspondence, so that you can look at
them and determine for yourself,'" Wisniewski told CNN.
LEFT TO PROSECUTORS
A representative for the governor did not respond to
requests for comment on Saturday.
Wisniewski on Friday said the documents released that day
raised more questions than they answered about whether Christie
knew about the traffic tie-up, and in particular he pointed to a
reference to a potential meeting between Port Authority Chairman
David Samson and Christie one week before the jam.
The documents show chaos and anger, but fail to clear up
whether the epic tie-up was the result of what Christie said may
have been a Port Authority traffic study.
The hastily-called closure of three local access lanes
leading to the bridge slowed school buses and emergency workers,
as well as commuters.
Wisniewski said he believes laws were broken but said any
decision to bring criminal charges would depend on prosecutors.
U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Paul Fishman, whose job
Christie held before being elected governor, has opened an
investigation into the decision to close the bridge lanes.
Documents previously released show Kelly emailed Port
Authority executive David Wildstein in August to say, "Time for
some traffic problems in Fort Lee." Wildstein, a Christie
appointee, replied: "Got it."
Kelly could not be reached for comment on Saturday.
Wildstein has admitted to ordering lane closures and resigned
his post. He declined to answer questions in an appearance
before the Transportation Committee on Thursday, invoking his
constitutional protection not to say anything that might
incriminate himself.
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Nick Zieminski)