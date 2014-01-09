By Aruna Viswanatha
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 9 Federal prosecutors face a
difficult task if they try to prosecute members of New Jersey
Governor Chris Christie's staff and state officials in
connection with a massive traffic snarl on a busy commuter
bridge that has triggered a political storm.
Emails released on Wednesday appeared to show Christie's
aides and an executive of the Port Authority of New York and New
Jersey, which is responsible for the region's ports and bridges,
planned the lane closings last September. Christie's political
opponents have said the closures were part of a vendetta against
the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee, at the New Jersey end of the
George Washington Bridge, because he had declined to endorse the
Republican governor's re-election effort.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney in New Jersey said on
Thursday that office was reviewing the allegations, which are
already the subject of a state legislature inquiry and a Port
Authority inspector general review.
But a lack of relevant federal statutes, and a 2010 Supreme
Court ruling that narrowed a public corruption law, could
prevent federal authorities from advancing the preliminary
review into a criminal case.
"They are probably combing through the statute book looking
for statutes that haven't been used in a long time because one
does not jump out at you," said Andrew Lourie, a former chief of
the Justice Department's public integrity section and now a
defense lawyer at Kobre & Kim LLP.
There has been no suggestion so far that any money changed
hands, and most federal corruption laws require prosecutors to
prove that money was involved or some explicit quid-pro-quo took
place.
Christie, a possible 2016 presidential candidate, said on
Thursday he had no knowledge that his staff was involved in the
four-day lane closings on the bridge and fired a top aide at the
center of the scandal.
The closures caused hours-long traffic jams that stalled
commuters, school buses and emergency vehicles.
Responsible officials could face private lawsuits from
individuals harmed by the delays, or they could face charges
under state law.
A federal investigation could have been more conceivable
before the Supreme Court's 2010 ruling in the case of former
Enron executive Jeffrey Skilling, experts said.
In that case, the high court pared back a law that says
public officials or others can be prosecuted for failing to
provide the public with its "intangible right to honest
services." Instead, the court said prosecutors had to prove
bribes or kickbacks were at issue.
One open question is whether any of the fired officials will
provide investigators with incriminating information or turn on
their former superiors.
One of those officials, former Port Authority executive
David Wildstein, appeared on Thursday before a state
legislative panel investigating the matter. But he declined to
answer questions, repeatedly invoking the constitutional
protection not to say anything that might incriminate him.
Another issue is whether any evidence surfaces that shows
state officials obstructed federal agents looking into the
matter or lied to them.
"If the feds are investigating, there is always the danger
to anyone being investigated, that if they are not 100 percent
truthful, or they delete or destroy or hide evidence, then they
could be guilty of obstruction of justice," said Peter
Zeidenberg, a former federal prosecutor who helped prosecute
former Bush administration official Lewis "Scooter" Libby on
similar grounds.
Libby, who served as Vice President Dick Cheney's chief of
staff, was convicted in 2007 of obstructing a CIA leak probe.
But Zeidenberg said barring new evidence, he did not
anticipate a criminal case from federal prosecutors.
"It's political payback and it's mischief, but crime? I
can't think of one," said Zeidenberg, now a lawyer with DLA
Piper. "There are some creative people over there - maybe
they'll come up with something."
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; additional reporting by David
Ingram and Edward Krudy; Editing by Karey Van Hall and Dan
Grebler)