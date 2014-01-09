Jan 9 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on
Thursday fired a top aide who apparently helped orchestrate
massive traffic jams at a busy commuter bridge to settle a
score, saying he had been blindsided and was heartbroken by the
scandal.
Below are some of the governor's past remarks to reporters
on the bridge closures and other issues that have earned him his
reputation as a tough-talking politician:
"I worked the cones. Unbeknownst to everybody, I was
actually the guy out there. I was in overalls and hat, but I was
actually the guy working the cones out there. You really are not
serious with that question?" - Christie mocking a reporter who
asked on Dec. 2, 2013, about the George Washington Bridge lane
closures leading to Fort Lee, New Jersey, which he said his
staff was not involved in.
"I know who I am, but I am not a bully." - Christie speaking
at a news conference on Jan. 9, 2014, to announce he terminated
his top aide after learning she was apparently involved in the
traffic tie-up.
"I mean, can you guys please take the bat out on her for
once?" - Christie telling reporters on April 13, 2011 to get
tough on 78-year-old State Senator Loretta Weinberg, majority
leader of the New Jersey Senate, who represents Fort Lee.
"He acted like an idiot. He's an idiot. I don't have any
regret about it at all." - Christie responding on March 12,
2013, to a reporter's question about the governor shouting down
a Navy SEAL after he criticized the governor's higher education
plans at a town hall meeting.
"You people disappoint me on Tuesday, you don't do what
you're supposed to do on Tuesday for Mitt Romney - I will be
back, Jersey-style, people. I will be back." - Christie speaking
on Dec. 30, 2011, to Romney supporters to get them to back the
candidate before the Iowa caucus.
"You know, something may be going down tonight, but it ain't
going to be jobs, sweetheart," - Christie responding to female
hecklers at a Romney rally in New Hampshire on Jan. 8, 2012.
"Until that time, she should just shut up. She must be a
genius and should be Surgeon General," - Christie responding to
former White House physician Dr. Connie Mariano's comments on
his weight on Feb. 6, 2013.
"I saw Jon Corzine leave a Bruce Springsteen concert early
one time. You cannot be from New Jersey and have left a Bruce
Springsteen concert early," - Christie said in an interview with
Esquire Magazine on Sept. 11, 2012, about his Democratic
opponent for governor of New Jersey.
(Reporting by James Lunt; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Gunna
Dickson)