Feb 26 New Jersey's Republican Governor Chris
Christie presented a no-frills $32.9 billion state budget on
Tuesday aimed at recovery, after his calls for an income tax cut
last year fell victim to slow economic growth and Superstorm
Sandy.
Christie, who is up for re-election this year and more
popular with state voters than any other New Jersey governor in
nearly 20 years, shied away from the kind of bold new
initiatives he has previously proposed.
Instead, his fiscal 2014 budget would make a $1.68 billion
payment to the state's public pension system - a near $650
million increase over this year's payment and the biggest in the
state's history, he said.