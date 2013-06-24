NEW YORK, June 24 New Jersey's Democratic-led
state legislature approved on Monday a $33 billion budget deal
that avoids controversial new initiatives and tax cuts as the
state's Republican Governor Chris Christie and the entire
legislature face re-election.
The bare-bones budget for the 2014 fiscal year that begins
July 1 closely mirrors the original budget blueprint proposed by
Christie.
Democrats added $97.2 million to the governor's original
proposal, though the spending was offset by savings elsewhere.
That included restoring education dollars to ensure that all
school districts had no less money on hand than last year, and
money for nursing homes and cancer research.
"This budget does not accomplish all that we had hoped, but
by negotiating with the administration we were able to provide
much needed funding in areas critical to New Jersey's seniors
and our schools," Senate President Steve Sweeney said in a
statement.
The budget also included a $1.68 billion payment to the
state's public pension system - a near $650 million increase
over this year's payment.
Last year, Christie predicted a New Jersey comeback from the
recession. But the state's economy has lagged and was dealt a
major blow when Superstorm Sandy it swept ashore in October.
Christie, who is more popular with state voters than any
other New Jersey governor in nearly 20 years, said his budget
was balanced and included no new taxes.