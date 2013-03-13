NEW YORK, March 13 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Wednesday that New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's proposed $32.9 billion budget for fiscal 2014 is built on revenue expectations that could be hard to meet even after they were revised downward.

S&P rates New Jersey's general obligation debt AA-minus with a negative outlook. The state's financial flexibility is limited and it has high fixed costs for debt and pension liabilities, S&P said.