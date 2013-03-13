NEW YORK, March 13 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Wednesday that New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's proposed $32.9 billion budget for fiscal 2014 is built on revenue expectations that could be hard to meet even after they were revised downward.

S&P rates New Jersey's general obligation debt AA-minus with a negative outlook. The state's financial flexibility is limited and it has high fixed costs for debt and pension liabilities, S&P said.

S&P questioned an estimated 85 percent increase in casino revenues that New Jersey budgeted for fiscal 2014 in the wake of becoming the third U.S. state to legalize online gambling.

Of that $200 million increase, nearly all - $180 million - is being attributed to the roll-out of online gambling in the state.

"This is an untested revenue stream that adds an additional level of uncertainty to the projections should the roll out of online gambling be delayed or fail to be as profitable for the state as expected," S&P said.

Christie's critics pounded him for predicting last year that the state's economy would grow by more than 7 percent through fiscal 2013, which ends on June 30. S&P previously called those estimates "optimistic."

Over the past year, New Jersey's economic recovery from the recession flagged, and then Superstorm Sandy slammed into the state in October, causing widespread flooding and damage.

Rebuilding efforts after the storm could provide a much-needed, though temporary, boost to New Jersey's economy. Whether the Jersey Shore will recover in time for summer tourism season is still uncertain, S&P noted on Wednesday.

Christie's proposed budget for next year, which lawmakers must still approve, was more modest than the previous year, with revenue growth projected to be just 4.9 percent.

Revenue collections have also shot up in the past couple months.

But S&P notes that, like taxpayers in other states, New Jerseyans took capital gains, dividends and bonuses in 2012 rather than under new federal income tax rates in 2013, which has boosted state revenue collections this year.

Christie's budget, crafted before automatic federal spending cuts known as "sequestration" took place, also did not anticipate those cuts, S&P said.

The sequestration leaves New Jersey with uncertainty over its rebuilding funding. It could mean lowered direct federal aid, reduced federal assistance for Sandy recovery, or delays in getting reimbursements because of federal furloughs, S&P said.