WASHINGTON, March 25 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie on Monday ordered a takeover of the failing Camden
School District, among the state's worst with a graduation rate
of less than 50 percent, and said major changes could be in
place by the next school year.
"We can no longer stand by or take ineffective and
incremental steps while thousands of our children are so
profoundly failing year after year," Christie said in a
statement.
"The problems of governance, leadership and operations make
it impossible for the district to reform on its own."
Of Camden's 26 schools, 23 are in the bottom 5 percent of
educational performance in New Jersey. The three lowest
performing schools in the state are in the district, as well,
according to Christie's office, which added that Camden's
graduation rate was only 49 percent in 2012.
With Camden, the number of school districts under New Jersey
control will rise to four, following Jersey City in 1989,
Paterson in 1991 and Newark in 1995. This is the first case
during Christie's administration.
Located just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia,
Camden has a population of 77,000 and 38 percent of people there
live below the poverty level. In 2002 the city was put under a
state-appointed operating officer for eight years and spent $175
million on revitalization.
Under Christie's plan for the Camden school district, which
was filed with the Office of Administrative Law, the state would
appoint a new superintendent, update classroom curricula, fill
teaching vacancies with full-time permanent workers and update
school books, instructional materials and technology.
Although much of the plan must still pass an approval
process, Christie, a Republican, said he had already sent fiscal
monitors and staff to assist with the transition of control to
the district's central office.
Christie's plan has the support of Camden's mayor and
members of the school board and city council, along with the
state's commissioner of education.