May 7 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's
choice of gastric banding has prompted questions about why he
opted for a weight-loss procedure less favored by bariatric
surgeons and patients.
Lap-Band stirred excitement a decade ago when the
anti-obesity device was introduced in the United States. The
adjustable silicone cuff filled with saline is placed around the
upper part of the stomach. That creates a small pouch less than
1 inch (2 centimeters) across that limits how much food one can
consume at a sitting. The patient also feels full sooner, and
can thereby shed weight.
In early 2011 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended
the approved use of Lap-Band to include use by some people who
are barely obese. At the time, manufacturer Allergan Inc
, better known for its Botox wrinkle treatment, said the
new criterion would make 26 million Americans eligible for the
product.
The company's high hopes were quickly dashed, however, when
sales plunged from almost $300 million in 2008 to $160 million
in 2012 because of concerns about Lap-Band's effectiveness. Most
studies find that although some gastric-band patients lose 100
pounds or even more, in general gastric bypass produces more,
and more enduring, weight loss. Allergan is now trying to find a
buyer for the product line and earlier this year said it
considered Lap-Band a "discontinued operation."
Another important reason for Lap-Band's decline is growing
evidence that a form of bypass surgery called Roux-en-Y may be
more effective in treating type 2 diabetes, which typically
develops in adulthood and is linked to obesity.
Christie has not explained why he chose banding instead of a
bypass, but experts who were not involved in his case pointed
out several possibilities, including that he may not have needed
to treat diabetes. In the past, Christie has described himself
as healthy despite his weight.
"If he didn't have any other medical problems, that could
have come into the decision-making," said Dr Jaime Ponce,
president of the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric
Surgery.
Gastric banding is also a simpler procedure. Its rate of
major complications is 0.9 percent, reports the American Society
for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery, compared to 3.6 percent for
gastric bypass. That means less likelihood of post-operative
infection, blood clots, blood loss or other serious problems.
About 200,000 people in the United States had weight-loss
surgery in 2009, the last year for which data are available,
according to the bariatric surgery society. Gastric bypass
accounted for about half of the procedures and lap banding for
about one-quarter.
REROUTING THE DIGESTIVE SYSTEM
The three main forms of bariatric surgery cost $11,500 to
$26,000, according to the surgery society. Medicare, the federal
government's health insurance program for the elderly and
disabled, pays for them in patients who have a body mass index
(BMI) of 35 or greater plus one additional obesity-related
condition, such as diabetes or sleep apnea, and who meet certain
other requirements. Many commercial insurers have similar
policies.
In gastric bypass, a surgeon reroutes the digestive system
so that the stomach empties directly into the middle of the
small intestine, bypassing a section called the duodenum and
jejunum. That has the effect of limiting the absorption of
calories. And since the surgery also makes the stomach much
smaller, it limits how much someone can eat at a time.
In sleeve gastrectomy, a surgeon staples the stomach
vertically. That has the effect of decreasing its volume by more
than 85 percent, creating a tube- or banana-shaped pouch that,
like banding, reduces the amount of food that can be consumed
and absorbed.
Complications from the banding cuff include the possibility
that it will erode the stomach or slip out of place, requiring
corrective surgery, said Ponce, who is also the co-medical
director for bariatric surgery at Memorial Hospital in
Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Banding can reduce the severity of type-2 diabetes only if
it leads to significant weight loss. But Roux-en-Y targets the
underlying metabolic causes of diabetes, and blood glucose
levels improve even before there is significant weight loss,
said Dr Francesco Rubino of Catholic University in Rome, a
pioneer in Roux-en-Y.
The more modest procedure also often fails to produce the
significant and enduring weight loss that patients hope for.
"One of the unfortunate reactions the body has to (smaller
intake) is to decrease its energy expenditure," said Rubino.
As the body adjusts its metabolism to near-starvation
conditions, it burns fewer calories to maintain basic
metabolism. That can cause weight to plateau before patients
reach their ideal size.
Even more distressing to gastric-band patients, they can
regain weight. That can happen if they force too much food into
the stomach, stretching it and thereby loosening the band, or if
they eat mostly calorie-dense foods.
By contrast, with gastric bypass "there are more mechanisms
at work that counter the body's reaction to weight loss," said
Rubino. In particular, a study released this year found, the
re-plumbing of the gastrointestinal tract alters the microbes
that live in the gut, increasing the population of bacteria
associated with leanness and decreasing those that contribute to
obesity.
Christie, seen as a possible 2016 contender for the White
House, told the New York Post on Monday that his decision to
undergo the procedure was motivated by his family's concern for
his health, not political ambition.
Because the risks and benefits of weight-loss surgery need
to be assessed individually for each patient, experts caution
that people considering one of the procedures should not be
swayed by Christie's decision.
When public figures undergo bariatric surgery it can affect
perception of the procedures for good and for ill. "Some
patients may understand that this is a medical necessity and not
a shameful thing so these examples may help more patients get
proper care," said Rubino. But "some patients may decide to seek
the same operation as the VIP when it may or may not be the best
surgical option for their own case."