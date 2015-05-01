WASHINGTON May 1 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie said in a series of Twitter messages on Friday that
charges brought against former state officials proved that he
was not involved in the 2013 George Washington Bridge scandal.
The bridge lane closures caused four days of traffic on the
crossing into New York City. One former official pleaded guilty
and two others were indicted after allegations they caused the
traffic jam to punish a New Jersey mayor who did not support
Christie's re-election as governor.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)