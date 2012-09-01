Sept 1 Hundred of teenagers took to social media
overnight to mourn a popular New Jersey high school student who
was killed on Friday after he stuck his head out of the
emergency roof hatch of a double-decker party bus and hit a
highway overpass in New Jersey.
"My eyes are still swollen from crying, but I know you're in
a better place," wrote classmate Joanna VanWynGarden on a
Facebook page created to honor Daniel Fernandez, 16, of
Sayreville, New Jersey.
Fernandez was among dozens of students headed to a "sweet
16" party aboard a double-decker bus traveling from New York
City to New Jersey around 6:30 p.m, said Steve Coleman, a
spokesman for the Port Authority Police Department.
"You didn't deserve any of this. You were such a great kid,"
wrote Ani Bieber, another classmate. "The last time we spoke two
days ago, we were arguing at Katie's sweet 16 and I'd do
anything to take it back."
Within 24 hours of Fernandez' death, 931 people had joined a
Facebook group honoring his life.
The bus was transporting students from St. Francis Prep in
Queens, New York, where Fernandez was beginning his junior year,
to a party in Garfield, New Jersey, when Fernandez apparently
raised his head through the hatch.
He was pronounced dead after the accident at Hackensack
County Medical Center, officials said.
The bus was operated by Designer Limousine, Inc, a
Long-Island based charter bus and limousine company that
advertises the "largest double-decker party bus in the country."
A spokeswoman said the accident took place on that bus.
She referred inquiries to a media specialist, Kyle Kotary, who
did not immediately return calls for comment.
A security guard on the bus told the New York Daily News
that he warned the festive teenagers to stay away from the
rooftop hatch.
"I told them not to open the hatch, like three or four
times, but kids, they don't understand," Alex Franco, 41, said.
Franco told the newspaper he then went downstairs to the
front of the bus and reported to the driver that it was too hot
in the bus.
Moments later, "I heard two guys screaming, 'Oh my God, oh
my God,'' and ran back up to the second floor of the bus and saw
Fernandez on the floor.
Coleman referred questions regarding an investigation to the
office of Bergen County Prosecutor John Molinelli. No one at
Molinelli's office was available on Saturday. The bus company
spokeswoman said Designer Limousines had not been contacted by
investigators.
