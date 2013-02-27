Feb 26 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on
Tuesday approved online gambling within the state's border, a
move that he hopes can help boost state revenues and revive
Atlantic City casinos.
The measure, announced the same day that Christie unveiled
his new budget plan for fiscal 2014, will legalize Internet
gaming to New Jersey's 9 million residents and also create
opportunities for European companies with expertise in running
online gaming operations.
New Jersey, the 11th most populous state, will become the
largest so far and the third in the United States to allow
online gambling after Delaware and Nevada, according to the
National Conference of State Legislatures.
Nevada, home to international gambling Mecca Las Vegas, last
week became the first U.S. state to allow interstate online
poker.
"We are offering a responsible yet exciting option that will
make Atlantic City more competitive, while also bringing
financial benefits to New Jersey as a whole," Christie said in a
statement.
The Republican governor signed the legislation after
Democratic lawmakers agreed to make several changes, including a
provision to review the program after 10 years to gauge its
impact on problem gambling.
By legalizing internet gaming, New Jersey could see a huge
jump in state casino revenue, to an estimated $436 million in
fiscal 2014 from $235 million this fiscal year, which ends June
30, according to budget documents.
Earlier this month, the prospect of a quick approval of
online gambling in New Jersey spurred gains among gaming
companies on both side of the Atlantic amid hopes it could
unlock a market worth up to $1 billion.