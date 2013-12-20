Dec 19 Students who are undocumented immigrants
will be allowed to pay lower, in-state tuition at New Jersey
public universities and colleges, Governor Chris Christie said
on Thursday.
"These young men and women of our state, who we have
invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in in their K-12
education, we're now going to give them an opportunity in an
affordable way to be able to continue their education," Christie
said in Trenton.
The move comes after lengthy political wrangling between the
Republican governor, who is widely expected to make a run for
the White House in 2016, and Democrats in the state legislature.
"This will be once again an example of New Jersey showing
how you can come to bipartisan agreement," Christie said. "Not
that we agree on everything, but that we find a way of bringing
people together and come to a position that will benefit all the
people of this state."
He said he would sign the tuition bill, which applies to
students who have attended at least three years of high school
in New Jersey. They will not, however, be eligible for certain
financial aid, as some legislators had hoped.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; editing by Gunna Dickson)