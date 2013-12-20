(Adds details of legislation, background)
Dec 19 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said
on Thursday he would sign a bill passed by the state legislature
that would allow illegal immigrant students living in the state
to pay lower, in-state college tuition.
The move would make New Jersey the 16th U.S. state to allow
students without legal immigration status to pay in-state rates,
and comes after lengthy political wrangling between the
Republican governor and Democrats in the state legislature.
"The most important thing is for these young men and women
of our state, who we have invested hundreds of thousands of
dollars in their K-12 education, we're now going to give them an
opportunity in an affordable way to be able to continue their
education," Christie said in Trenton.
"This will be once again an example of New Jersey showing
how you can come to bipartisan agreement," said Christie, who is
widely expected to seek the Republican nomination for the White
House in 2016.
"Not that we agree on everything, but that we find a way of
bringing people together and come to a position that will
benefit all the people of this state," he said.
The tuition bill applies to students who have attended at
least three years of high school in New Jersey.
Christie vetoed a previous version of the bill that would
have allowed some illegal immigrant students to qualify for
financial aid, the New York Times reported.
According to the National Immigration Law Center, 15 U.S.
states have laws permitting some undocumented students to pay
in-state tuition if they have attended and graduated from
primary or secondary schools there.
Those states are California, Colorado, Connecticut,
Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New
York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington, according
to the center.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by
Gunna Dickson and Ken Wills)