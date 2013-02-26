Feb 26 New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will
expand the state's healthcare coverage for the poor, joining
other Republican governors who have recently opted in favor of
the measure under U.S. President Barack Obama's federal
healthcare reform, media reported on Tuesday.
Christie is expected to present his decision to the state's
lawmakers later on Tuesday, The Star-Ledger wrote in its Web
edition, citing unidentified sources.
Republican governors, including Christie, have criticized
the Affordable Care Act law. But several have recently decided
to expand the coverage anyway, including Florida Governor Rick
Scott, who reversed course last week.
Not expanding Medicaid could cost New Jersey $4.2 billion
over the next nine years, according to a report published on
Thursday by the left-leaning think tank New Jersey Policy
Perspective.
If it opted to expand, New Jersey could save $2.5 billion,
the group said.