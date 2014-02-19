Feb 19 Board members of the Port Authority of
New York and New Jersey offered an unofficial apology on
Wednesday for a traffic jam in September that snarled the
busiest bridge in the United States as they opened a review into
reforming the Port Authority.
Scott Rechler, the board's vice chairman, will lead a
five-member special oversight committee that, he said, will be
"forward-looking." It will not probe the events that led to the
gridlock because there were "plenty" of other investigations
already ongoing, he said.
The gridlock on the George Washington Bridge over four days
in September has embroiled the administration of New Jersey
Governor Chris Christie in controversy. A federal prosecutor is
investigating whether any laws were broken when a top aide to
Christie ordered seemingly politically motivated traffic jams.
The scandal has dampened Christie's position as a potential
top contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016
and renewed calls for reform at the massive agency, which has
long been seen as lacking transparency.
The oversight committee will examine the agency's
whistleblower rules, governance and structure. It could propose
changes to the management structure of the Port Authority, whose
executive director is appointed by the New York governor and
whose deputy executive director is appointed by the New Jersey
governor.
"I think the Port Authority owes the patrons of our
facilities an apology for what happened," commissioner Richard
Bagger, who co-chairs the new committee, said after a Port
Authority board meeting on Wednesday.
Rechler promised that the oversight committee would not just
release reports but "be a committee of action," as he said that
"everything is on the table."
One New Jersey lawmaker has questioned whether a group of
politically appointed commissioners -- all of whom are named by
either the New York or New Jersey governor -- was the best way
forward.
"We need a whole overhaul there," New Jersey Senate Majority
Leader Loretta Weinberg, a Democrat, told Reuters recently. She
co-heads a legislative investigation into whether politics were
at play in the bridge incident.
Even so, she said, "To have a commission to study a
committee of their own commissioners, who haven't done anything
as it was under their noses, I have no confidence in."
The Port Authority's management structure has increasingly
been blamed for creating a bifurcated agency, one with "two
independent lines of authority," as commissioner William Schuber
said on Wednesday, rather than one with a truly regional
economic development mission.
Board Chairman David Samson said he "wholeheartedly"
endorsed the mission of the oversight committee.
Samson's chairmanship has been called into question because
of involvement by his private law firm in development projects
that raised questions about possible conflicts of interest. His
name also surfaced in subpoenaed documents in the legislative
investigation of the bridge lane closures.
Board members would not answer questions about that subject
on Wednesday.