NEW YORK, July 23 Even the Jersey shore might
have had enough of Snooki.
Some residents of tiny Pelican Island say they do not want
the star of MTV's "Jersey Shore" reality show there to film the
latest season of her spinoff show, "Snooki and JWoww."
The unhappy locals have hired an attorney to argue that the
show's producers would be converting a house into a production
studio, a use not allowed in the residential neighborhood by the
local zoning ordinance.
"They didn't disclose to anyone what they were doing there,"
said the attorney, Ronald Gasiorowski. "People first became
aware of this when they started to see trucks and equipment
being delivered to the site."
Pelican Island residents would welcome the television
celebrity if she came to vacation, he added, but they want the
zoning laws enforced.
Pelican Island, which is still rebuilding after suffering
heavy damage during Superstorm Sandy, is part of Berkeley
Township, New Jersey, near the resort town of Seaside Heights
where "Jersey Shore" was set.
Snooki, whose proper name is Nicole Polizzi, responded with
a post on Instagram.
"Grow up, get over yourself and move on," she wrote. "This
is not how we should be treating one another."
She also said on Twitter that she would not be a
distraction.
MTV's original "Jersey Shore" featured a drinking, tanning,
club-going cast famous for the motto: "Gym, tan, laundry."
Polizzi's life has changed somewhat since she had a son in
August and got engaged.
"MTV does not comment on series in production," said
spokesman Michael Fabiani.
Berkeley Township will let lawyers resolve the dispute, said
council president James Byrnes.
"For her to bring her family and stay there is a great
thing," he said. "But the timing's not right, and the commotion
of just the show, what the show causes, is outrageous."
The third season of "Snooki and JWoww," with Jennifer
Farley, another former cast member of "Jersey Shore, is to be
set in both Berkeley Township and in Seaside Heights.
