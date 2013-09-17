Sept 17 New Jersey plans to appeal a court
ruling on Tuesday that the state's 2012 law violates the federal
statue prohibiting licensed sports betting in most states.
It's the latest blow to New Jersey's attempt to legalize
sports gambling after a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia ruled 2-1 against
the state.
State Senator Raymond Lesniak said officials would appeal
either to the full appellate court or the U.S. Supreme Court.
"For the first time, a judge has ruled in our favor. That
gives us hope that others ... will allow New Jersey to enjoy the
economic benefits of sports betting that are now reserved
exclusively for Nevada," he said in a statement.
The dissenting judge, Thomas Vanaskie, said that the federal
law, the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, itself
violates federalist principals.
Governor Chris Christie had signed a law last year that
authorized sports betting at the state's racetracks and at
Atlantic City casinos.
But sports leagues sued, and a federal judge struck down the
law in March. The state appealed but on Tuesday the panel ruled
saying the law violates the federal statue.
New Jersey officials hoped that legalized sports wagering
would generate more revenue for Atlantic City's gambling
industry, which has lost customers to a spate of new casinos
opening in nearby states.
Congress passed a law in 1992 that blocked states from
allowing legalized sports wagering. Four states that had already
legalized sports betting at the time were grandfathered into the
1992 law and allowed to continue. New Jersey had one year to opt
in, but never did.