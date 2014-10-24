By Daniel Kelley
| ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. Oct 24 Hundreds of
unionized workers lashed out at Carl Icahn on Friday, picketing
the Trump Taj Mahal Casino where the billionaire activist seeks
to terminate health-care and pension plans.
Members of UNITE HERE Local 54 picketed the Atlantic City
casino a week after bankruptcy court approved a $100 million
plan by Icahn, who holds the mortgage to the property, which
hinges on benefit cuts and tax concessions from city and state
governments.
The Taj Mahal was slated to close on Nov. 13 but said it
would stay open for an unspecified period after winning benefit
cuts in court. But state and local governments have balked at
offering tax concessions.
If the Taj closes, it will be the fifth of 12 casinos in the
city to close amid fierce competition from casinos in
neighboring states.
"I think it's horrible," said Patty Gallagher, a waitress
who has worked at the Taj Mahal since it opened and is slated to
have a hysterectomy. "I have to have life-threatening surgery
scheduled for January moved up to next Wednesday because I
wouldn't be able to pay for it."
Earlier this month, 24 protestors were arrested for blocking
streets in Jersey Shore town that once had the lucrative
gambling monopoly on the East Coast but now faces stiff
competition from casinos in neighboring states.
Icahn responded in an open letter on his blog to unionized
workers asking them to challenge the local's leadership saying
Trump Entertainment Resort, which owns the Taj Mahal and the
shuttered Trump Plaza, begged him to invest in the company at a
time when the board of directors refused.
"I can't understand why the union would not want to help
save the Taj," Icahn told Reuters on Friday. "I can't understand
why they wouldn't be working to get the city and state to help
the Taj."
In his letter to workers, Icahn said the property was likely
to close even with his investment.
Leonard Alprin, a waiter at the Taj Mahal since it opened,
said mismanagement is a big factor in the resort's troubles. He
joined the picket line on Friday after getting off his shift
Friday, and got stuck in one of the casino's elevator on the
way.
"I'm standing here after 24 years with a stupid sign in my
hand begging for a job that pays $35,000 per year," Alprin
said.
