(Corrects metric conversion in paragraph 2)
Nov 30 Elwood, the Chihuahua and Chinese Crested
mix whose unusual appearance won him the 2007 title of World's
Ugliest Dog, has died unexpectedly at the age of 8, his owner
said on Saturday.
"It was very sudden," said a tearful Karen Quigley, 52, of
Sewell, New Jersey, who adopted Elwood in 2006. The homely but
lovable 5-pound (2.3-kg) canine died Thursday, on Thanksgiving
morning.
"He was in my arms," Quigley said. She said the veterinarian
believed he might have had some kind of cancer.
Elwood was dark and practically hairless - except for a tuft
of white hair on his forehead - and had a long, protruding
tongue.
A breeder had deemed Elwood too ugly to sell and was
planning to euthanize him, but he was taken in by one of the
breeder's friends. Quigley adopted him in when he was 9 months
old.
After winning the annual "World's Ugliest Dog" contest held
in California, he developed a legion of fans who sent him
letters and postcards. This led Quigley to write "Everyone Loves
Elwood," a children's book about self-acceptance.
Elwood had "a magical power to make people smile and laugh"
that made him very attractive, especially to children, said
Quigley. Elwood would pose for photos with people at charitable
events.
"He was the most beautiful dog I've ever seen ... " said
Quigley, who has rescued other dogs as well. "He taught children
it's OK to be different."
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski, editing by Ian Simpson and Gunna
Dickson)