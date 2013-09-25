Sept 25 New Jersey residents spent less time
than usual at the shore this summer, staying away due to weather
and concern that businesses were closed after Superstorm Sandy,
according to poll results released on Wednesday.
The Monmouth University/Asbury Park Press survey found 38
percent of residents spent less time at the Atlantic Ocean
seaside, 46 percent spent the usual amount of time, and 9
percent said they spent more time than usual there.
Sandy, the second-costliest storm in U.S. history after
Hurricane Katrina, devastated the New Jersey coast in October
2012. The state estimated the damage at $37 billion.
State officials launched a $30 million advertising campaign
last spring to help revive shore tourism.
Asked about their reasons, nearly half of the respondents
who did not visit as often cited their expectation that some
businesses would not be open after the storm.
Roughly the same number cited the summer weather.
Among those who made only day trips, 44 percent said they
spent less time than usual at the shore.
"A combination of unpredictable weather and assumptions
about business closures seems to have depressed the number of
potential day-trippers," Patrick Murray, director of the
Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement
accompanying the poll results.
The telephone poll of 783 New Jersey adults was conducted
from September 6 to September 10 and had a margin of error of
plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
It was conducted by the Monmouth University Polling
Institute and originally published by the Asbury Park
Press and related publications.
(Editing by Gunna Dickson)