By Zelie Pollon
| SANTA FE, N.M.
SANTA FE, N.M. Nov 6 A New Mexico man has filed
a lawsuit claiming police subjected him to repeated anal probes
and enemas after a routine traffic stop because they suspected
he was hiding drugs.
David Eckert, 54, claims violations of his civil rights in
the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in New
Mexico in August but not make public until this week, his
lawyers said on Wednesday.
"This suit is about stopping officers and doctors from
subjecting people in their custody and control to unlawful
sadistic medical procedures that violate the most intimate parts
of the human body," attorney Shannon Kennedy said.
The legal action stems from Eckert's treatment by police
after he was pulled over in January for failing to come to a
complete stop while exiting a Wal-Mart parking lot in Deming,
New Mexico.
Officers suspected that he was hiding drugs in his anus,
based on the way he was standing and the fact that a police dog
alerted to his driver's seat, and obtained a search warrant "to
include but not limited to (plaintiff's) anal cavity," according
to the lawsuit.
After a medical facility in Deming refused to carry out the
procedures, Eckert was taken to Gila Regional Medical Center in
nearby Silver City, the lawsuit says, where he was forced to
undergo eight searches - including digital penetration of his
anus, three enemas, two X-rays and a colonoscopy.
Ultimately, no drugs were found, according to the complaint,
which says that the Gila Regional Medical Center billed Eckert
for the services it performed.
Named in the lawsuit are the city of Deming, its police
department, officers involved in the incident and the Gila
Regional Medical Center.
Representatives for the Deming Police Department and the
Gila Regional Medical Center could not be reached for comment on
Wednesday.
Deming Police Chief Brandon Gigante told local KOB-TV, "We
follow the law in every aspect and we follow policies and
protocols that we have in place."
(Reporting by Zelie Pollon; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Lisa
Shumaker)