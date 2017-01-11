Homebuyers’ broken dreams

In today's tight housing market, buyers are being left at the closing table in increasingly high numbers – in fact, twice as often as in 2016.

'Trump Bump' pays off big for some CEOs

Jamie Dimon, the JPMorgan CEO who Donald Trump once called “the worst banker in the United States,” wasn’t alone in seeing his stock options value swell as the Trump Bump pushed the U.S. market to record highs.

‘There will be trouble’

Wall Street’s ‘Bond King’ Jeffrey Gundlach warned of “trouble for equity markets” if the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S Treasury note, at 2.33 percent on Wednesday, moves beyond 3 percent.

Europe closer to breaking its energy chains

The Southern Gas Corridor, a major pipeline project stretching from Azerbaijan to Italy, is closer to becoming reality. Add that to lower natural gas prices, increased production and better infrastructure and Europe could see the light at the end of tunnel in its dependence on Russian gas.