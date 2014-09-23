By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 23
LOS ANGELES, Sept 23 The Los Angeles Register,
launched just five months ago in an attempt to challenge larger
competitors in the city including the Los Angeles Times, ended
publication of its print edition on Tuesday due to a lack of
readers, the publisher said.
Freedom Communications, publisher of the Orange County
Register and the Press-Enterprise in Riverside, was widely seen
as taking a bold risk in starting the Los Angeles Register in
April by seeking to overcome declining readership for
newspapers.
"The Los Angeles Register made us proud every day of how
compelling a newspaper our team could produce from scratch in
such a large market," Aaron Kushner, co-owner and CEO of Freedom
Communications, said in a statement.
It was not immediately clear how many journalists at the
publication might be laid off due to the closure.
When the newspaper launched in April, it had a news staff of
more than 40 people, according to a report from the time in the
Orange County Register.
Community support for the newspaper was not strong enough to
allow for continued publication, Kushner said. But the Los
Angeles Register will maintain a Web presence.
"There will be some staff changes with our content team as
part of the changes in Los Angeles," according to a Freedom
Communications memo to employees posted on the website LA
Observed. "For those that will be leaving, we say thank you."
The memo said that Freedom Communications, in ending
publication of the Los Angeles Register, would focus on its core
news markets of Orange County and Riverside and San Bernardino
counties.
The newspaper's competitors were the much larger Los Angeles
Times and the Los Angeles Daily News, and its launch came amid
falling advertising revenue for newspapers and the migration of
readers away from print and toward mobile devices.
Kushner, when he launched the Los Angeles Register, said it
would be available in 6,000 retail outlets.
The Orange County Weekly, citing a circulation report
obtained by the publication, reported earlier this month that
the Los Angeles Register had a total weekday circulation in June
and July of 6,231.
The front-page announcement on Tuesday by the paper that it
would be the last edition came a day after Kushner announced the
company had sold the Santa Ana headquarters of the Orange County
Register to a local developer for $27 million.
Freedom will lease back the building, according to a report
in the Orange County Register.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Diane Craft)