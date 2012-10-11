NEW YORK Oct 11 The National Arts Club was
within its rights when it expelled its longtime president Aldon
James after allegations that he cost the club more than $1.7
million by misusing its funds and assets, a New York appeals
court ruled Thursday.
The board of directors for the exclusive club, which
overlooks New York's tony Gramercy Park and has counted
luminaries from Theodore Roosevelt to Martin Scorsese as
members, voted out Aldon James in February, along with his twin
brother, John, and another member, Steven Leitner.
James, who ran the club for 25 years, claimed in a lawsuit
that the directors were biased because they already were
embroiled in litigation against him. A Manhattan state Supreme
Court justice struck down the board's action in March and
ordered the matter heard before a neutral party.
In a unanimous ruling, however, an intermediary appellate
court reversed that decision, saying the lower court had
"overstepped its authority by interfering with internal,
private, club proceedings."
The longstanding spat between the club and James has
expanded to include the state attorney general's office, which
filed a lawsuit three weeks ago against James accusing him of
costing the club more than $1.7 million through mismanagement.
The suit claimed James had taken possession of several club
apartments and filled them with heaps of antiques and clothes,
rendering them uninhabitable and depriving the club of rental
money. It also asserted that James had used the club's funds to
lead a lavish lifestyle, including expensive meals, travel and
numerous purchases at flea markets.
James has denied the allegations.
Roland Riopelle, a lawyer for the club, said Thursday's
ruling affirms that a private club "should be able to decide who
is a member of the club."
A lawyer for James did not immediately return a request for
comment Thursday. Two lawsuits he has filed against the club
over his termination are pending, though Riopelle said he
expects Thursday's ruling will help resolve them in the club's
favor.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Bill Trott)