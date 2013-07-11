By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, July 10
NEW YORK, July 10 The former president of New
York City's National Arts Club, whose membership roster has
included luminaries such as Theodore Roosevelt and Martin
Scorsese, will pay $950,000 to settle claims that he misused
club funds to lead a lavish lifestyle.
Aldon James was the subject of a lawsuit filed last
September by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who
alleged that James, his twin brother John and another club
member, Steven Leitner, had taken possession of several
apartments at the club and filled them with heaps of antiques
and clothes, rendering them uninhabitable.
As part of the settlement, the James brothers were
permanently barred from serving as an officer, director or
fiduciary of any nonprofit in New York state, the attorney
general's office said on Wednesday.
The lawsuit accused Aldon James, who served as club
president for 25 years, of misusing club funds to pay for
travel, expensive meals and numerous purchases at flea markets.
Aside from Aldon agreeing to pay $900,000 to the club and
$50,000 to the attorney general's office to cover investigative
costs, the James brothers and Leitner will have to vacate the
club premises by the end of the month.
The three were expelled from the club last year.
The settlement resolves both the attorney general's action
and numerous lawsuits still pending between Aldon James and the
club.
The legal wrangling had cast a shadow over the prestigious
private club, which overlooks exclusive Gramercy Park in
Manhattan.
"Today's settlement allows the club to close the door on
years of bitter discord and start to recover from the havoc that
Aldon James and his cohorts wrought," Schneiderman said in a
statement.
Last year, an appeals court ruled that the club had been
within its rights to expel Aldon James based on allegations that
his mismanagement had cost the club more than $1.7 million.
Gerald Shargel, an attorney for the three men, said the
settlement did not reflect any admission on their part.
"Like any other lawsuit, there may come a time when it makes
sense to settle," he said. "There was no admission of wrongdoing
of any kind."
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Phil Berlowitz)