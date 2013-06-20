By Francesca Trianni
NEW YORK, June 20 Anthony Marshall, 89, son of
late philanthropist Brooke Astor, won a last-minute reprieve on
Thursday to delay the start of his prison term for stealing
millions of dollars from his mother, who suffered from
Alzheimer's disease.
The one-day stay of execution granted by a state appellate
judge came in response to the latest in a series of attempts by
Marshall's lawyers to keep him of out of prison.
In the latest turn in a case that shed a rare light on New
York's high society, Marshall was ordered to appear before Judge
Kirke Bartley in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Friday to
begin serving the 1- to 3-year prison sentence for grand larceny
and other charges.
Marshall, who was a Broadway producer, U.S. diplomat and
decorated war hero, had originally been scheduled to turn
himself in to the Manhattan court on Thursday to start serving
his prison term.
Instead, only his co-defendant, former estates lawyer
Francis Morrissey, 72, who was convicted of forging Astor's
signature, appeared in court. He was taken away in handcuffs to
begin serving his 1- to 3-year prison term.
Marshall and Morrissey were convicted in 2009 of looting the
estate of Brooke Astor, whose fortune was estimated to be worth
around $200 million. The beloved philanthropist, whose causes
included the New York Public Library and the Metropolitan Museum
of Art, died in 2007 at the age of 105.
Under Astor's will, her only child - Marshall - stood to
inherit tens of millions of dollars. Prosecutors presented a
case accusing him of looting his mother's estate while she
suffered from Alzheimer's disease. After he was convicted of
grand larceny, fraud and other charges in 2009, he instead
received a settlement of $14.4 million.
Earlier this week, Marshall's defense team asked Judge
Bartley to vacate his conviction after a juror recanted her vote
in a sworn affidavit. In the affidavit, juror No. 8, Judi
DeMarco, said she had been coerced to cast a guilty vote.
On Thursday, Judge Bartley denied Marshall's motion for a
new trial.
"With my experience as a prosecutor for 20-plus years, I
know something about fear and intimidation," the judge said.
"And it simply does not exist in this case."
(Reporting by Francesca Trianni; Editing by Richard Chang)