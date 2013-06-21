(Adds background of case, paragraphs 2-7)

By Francesca Trianni

NEW YORK, June 21 Anthony Marshall, 89, son of late philanthropist Brooke Astor, turned himself in at a Manhattan courthouse on Friday to begin a 1- to 3-year prison sentence for stealing millions of dollars from his mother, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease.

Marshall, who was a Broadway producer, U.S. diplomat and decorated U.S. military veteran, lost a last-ditch attempt to stay out of prison on Thursday, when his lawyers argued one of the jurors had been coerced to cast a guilty vote.

Judge Kirke Bartley denied Marshall's motion for a new trial and ordered him to return to court on Friday to begin his sentence.

Marshall and his co-defendant, former estates lawyer Francis Morrissey, 72, were convicted in 2009 of looting the estate of Brooke Astor, whose fortune was estimated to be worth around $200 million.

The philanthropist, whose causes included the New York Public Library and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, died in 2007 at the age of 105.

Morrissey, who was convicted of forging Astor's signature, began serving his sentence on Thursday.

Under Astor's will, her only child, Marshall, stood to inherit tens of millions of dollars. After he was convicted of grand larceny, fraud and other charges, he instead received a settlement of $14.4 million. (Reporting by Francesca Trianni; Editing by Daniel Trotta and David Gregorio)