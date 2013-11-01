(Corrects name of series title in paragraph 6)
By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK Oct 30 The renegade graffiti artist
Banksy snubbed the art world again on Tuesday when he dropped
off one of his paintings at a New York City thrift store.
The Housing Works thrift store, part of a chain that sells
donated knickknacks to fund charities for AIDS and the homeless,
began auctioning the Banksy original for $74,000 on Tuesday. By
Wednesday afternoon, it was already going for $220,000.
"It could go for as high as a million dollars or even higher
because there's so much buzz about," said Elizabeth von
Habsburg, managing director at the art appraisal firm Winston
Art Group.
The auction ends Thursday night and Von Habsburg, who has a
client that collects Banksy works, said she expects the painting
to sell for $600,000 to $1 million.
Banksy's art has sold for as much as $1.87 million,
according to Sotheby's auction house.
The British artist, who has remained anonymous since his
work debuted in 1993, has been treating New Yorkers to a new
piece of art each day of October for his "Better Out Than In"
series.
The artwork - including stenciled rats graffitied on a
Brooklyn building wall and the large statues of McDonald's Corp
advertising icon Ronald McDonald getting a shoe shine displayed
in the Bronx - pop up in unexpected locations and have attracted
flocks of fans.
The thrift store's oil painting is a commonplace landscape
featuring a mountain and a bench that Banksy bought and then
added to, painting a Nazi soldier sitting on the bench gazing at
the scenery. He named it "The banality of the banality of evil."
Store employees say the painting has received mostly
positive reactions. It is currently hanging in the store's front
window on East 23rd Street above a tomato-red loveseat and a
dated wooden coffee table.
"I'm just happy it's going to our cause regardless of the
image," store employee Archer Brady said, adding that the
painting will be taken down after the auction ends Thursday.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Scott Malone and
Cynthia Osterman)