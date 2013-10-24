NEW YORK Oct 24 A civil rights organization on
Thursday demanded a meeting with the CEO of Barneys New York and
threatened to picket the luxury department store in Manhattan
after two black customers said they were stopped by police after
making expensive purchases.
Trayon Christian, 19, of Queens said after he bought a $349
Ferragamo belt on April 29 he was handcuffed and detained for
two hours before being released with no charges. He filed a
discrimination lawsuit against Barneys and the New York City
Police Department on Monday.
Undercover police swarmed Kayla Phillips, 21, of Brooklyn at
a subway station and demanded to see her credit card after she
left Barneys with her purchase of a $2,500 Celine purse on Feb.
28, said her lawyer Kareem Vessup.
Phillips, a nursing student, had received a tax return and
decided to splurge on the designer purse, Vessup said.
She filed notice of an upcoming lawsuit against the NYPD and
plans to sue Barneys, he said.
In his lawsuit, Christian, a mechanical engineering student,
said when he bought the belt, Barneys telephoned police to
report a criminal act. When he stepped out of the store with his
shopping bag, he was handcuffed on the sidewalk and brought to
the 19th Precinct, the lawsuit said.
Police interrogated him "as to how a young black man such as
himself could afford to purchase such an expensive belt and that
the debit card he had in his possession had to be fake," the
lawsuit said.
Michael Palillo, a lawyer representing Christian, said his
client had saved up earnings from a work-study program at New
York City College of Technology and was excited to treat himself
to a trendy belt he'd admired on some of the rappers he follows
on television.
"He enjoys fashion," Palillo said.
The racial profiling incident violated his civil rights,
said the lawsuit, which was filed in state Supreme Court in
Manhattan and seeks unspecified damages.
Barneys on its Facebook page said "no employee of Barneys"
was involved and it "has zero tolerance for any form of
discrimination and we stand by our long history in support of
all human rights."
The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
National Action Network, a civil rights group led by
Reverend Al Sharpton, said it was mobilizing activists to take
direct action against the store and the NYPD.
"National Action Network will immediately demand a meeting
with the Barneys New York CEO," NAN spokeswoman Rachel
Noerdlinger said in a statement.
The group is "planning to picket the store if the pattern of
racial profiling is not immediately rectified after numerous
incidents of discrimination have come to light," Noerdlinger
said.
The incidents came to light little more than two months
after a judge ruled the NYPD discriminated against black and
Hispanic youths in its controversial stop-and-frisk crime
fighting tactic.
On its website, Barneys describes itself as "... a mecca for
discerning fashionistas and clothing connoisseurs since 1923"
and quotes "Sex and the City" actress Sarah Jessica Parker as
telling Vanity Fair, "If you're a nice person and you work hard,
you get to go shopping at Barneys. It's the decadent reward."
