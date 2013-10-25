Oct 25 Barneys New York hired an
anti-discrimination expert and agreed to have its chief
executive meet with a civil rights group following allegations
that the luxury store racially profiled black customers, a
spokeswoman said on Friday.
Reverend Al Sharpton's National Action Network demanded the
sitdown with CEO Mark Lee, scheduled for early next week, after
two black customers said they were stopped by police and
questioned about expensive purchases they made at the Manhattan
store.
"I felt helpless, confused, demeaned, humiliated and
embarrassed," Kayla Phillips, 21, a nursing student from
Brooklyn, told reporters at a press conference on Friday.
Phillips said she was surrounded by four undercover officers
outside the subway in February after purchasing a $2,500 Celine
handbag. She has filed notice she plans to sue the New York City
Police Department and she intends to sue Barneys too, her lawyer
said.
In a lawsuit against both the NYPD and Barneys, Trayon
Christian, 19, a technical college student from Queens, said he
was handcuffed and detained by police for two hours in April
after buying a $349 Ferragamo belt.
Barneys posted an apology on its Facebook page late on
Thursday and said it was taking steps to address the
allegations, including hiring civil rights attorney Michael Yaki
of San Francisco, a member of the U.S. Commission on Civil
Rights, to review the store's practices and procedures.
"Barneys New York believes that no customer should have the
unacceptable experience described in recent media reports, and
we offer our most sincere regret and deepest apologies," Lee
said on Facebook.
Sharpton's advocacy group is holding a rally in New York on
Saturday to address several issues, including allegations of
racial profiling at Barneys, Sharpton said on Twitter.
