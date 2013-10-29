NEW YORK Oct 29 The New York state attorney
general is investigating Macy's Inc and Barneys New York
Inc after complaints from black customers who were
stopped by police after making luxury purchases, the New York
Daily News reported on Tuesday.
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has set Friday as the
deadline for the stores to turn over information about their
policies for detaining and questioning customers based on race,
according to the Daily News, which quoted letters sent to
Barneys Chief Executive Mark Lee and Macy's Chief Stores Officer
Peter Sachse.
Lee is meeting on Tuesday with Reverend Al Sharpton at the
Harlem headquarters of his civil rights group, National Action
Network, to discuss claims of racial profiling by two Barneys
customers.
"Attorney General Schneiderman is committed to ensuring that
all New York residents are afforded equal protection under the
law," Kristen Clarke, who heads the attorney general's civil
rights bureau, wrote to Lee and Sachse.
"The alleged repeated behavior of your employees raises
troubling questions about your company's commitment to that
ideal," the letters said.
Schneiderman's office, Macy's and Barneys were not
immediately available for comment.
Barneys and the New York City Police Department were named
in a lawsuit filed by a Queens man detained by police in April
for two hours after buying a $349 Ferragamo belt, and then
released without being charged. Another Barneys shopper said she
was surrounded by four undercover police officers in February
after leaving with a $2,500 Celine handbag she had purchased.
Two Macy's shoppers have made similar complaints, including
actor Rob Brown of HBO's "Treme," who said he was handcuffed and
held for an hour after purchasing a $1,350 gold Movado watch for
his mother, the Daily News said.
The fourth "shop and frisk" complaint was filed by Art
Palmer, 56, an exercise trainer from Brooklyn. He said he was
surrounded by police who demanded to see identification in April
after he used his credit card to buy $320 worth of Polo shirts
and ties, the Daily News reported.
In 2005, Macy's paid $600,000 to settle similar allegations
that many of the chain's New York stores had targeted blacks and
Latinos for particular scrutiny of theft, according to the New
York Attorney General's office.
Grand larceny has risen 31.6 percent over the past two years
in the New York Police Department's Midtown North precinct,
which includes Macy's flagship store in Herald Square. It is up
nearly 4 percent in the Upper East Side's 19th precinct, which
includes Barneys New York.