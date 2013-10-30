By Chris Francescani and Curtis Skinner
NEW YORK Oct 30 A small group of demonstrators
gathered at the Manhattan storefront of Barneys New York Inc
on Wednesday to express outrage over black
customers' complaints they were stopped by police after making
luxury purchases.
The protest, organized by Brooklyn pastor the Rev. Clinton
Miller, coincided with an investigation by the state attorney
general into security practices at Barneys and fellow retailer
Macy's Inc.
Four black shoppers have said they were detained in separate
incidents at the two stores and later released without charges,
touching off the latest racial controversy in a largely
integrated city that nonetheless experiences frequent debates
about prejudice and equality.
Fewer than two dozen demonstrators, some carrying signs,
converged on the upscale department store in the early minutes
of the protest.
"We are here today to say that Barneys is wrong because
there is no one in the city of New York who is qualified to
analyze a person's dress or manner to determine how much money
they have and how capable they are to purchase something," said
Conrad Tillard, senior pastor at the Nazarene Congregational
United Church of Christ.
Miller told the gathering that demonstrators stood in
solidarity with the shoppers. A transit authority bus driver
shouted: "Right on, all day long!" as he pumped a clenched fist
in the open window of his moving bus.
"The disrespect that racial profiling does to us as a people
will not be tolerated," said the Rev. Evelyn Manns, a pastor at
Brooklyn Christian Center.
The two retailers and the New York Police Department traded
blame on Tuesday over the incidents dubbed "shop-and-frisk" by
tabloids after the controversial "stop and frisk" policing
tactic aspects of which have been ruled unconstitutional for
violating the rights of minorities.
Barneys and Macy's officials said police had acted on their
own, without input from store staff, in choosing to stop
shoppers who included Rob Brown, an actor in the HBO series
"Treme."
In a deposition of former Macy's security guard Brenda
Howard taken in June in connection with a lawsuit, the former
guard said that security staffers at the department store are
expected to make five shoplifting arrests a week.
That deposition was taken in connection with a lawsuit filed
by a shopper who contends she was wrongly accused of shoplifting
and detained by store security in 2010.
A Macy's spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a
request for comment on the lawsuit.
On Tuesday, New York civil rights leader Al Sharpton met
with Barneys Chief Executive Officer Mark Lee, who said his
employees had no part in two incidents at his stores.
"No one from Barneys brought them to the attention of our
internal security," Lee said, "and no one from Barneys reached
out to external authorities."
Likewise, a Macy's spokeswoman denied that any staff member
had a role in two incidents there.
Brown said he was handcuffed in June after purchasing a
$1,350 gold Movado watch for his mother, the Daily News
reported. In the other incident, Art Palmer, 56, an exercise
trainer, said he was surrounded by police in April after using
his credit card to buy $320 worth of shirts and ties.
NYPD chief spokesman John McCarthy countered those claims,
saying that in both incidents at Barneys and the case involving
Brown at Macy's, officers were acting on information provided by
store security. The Palmer case is still under investigation,
McCarthy said.
Barneys and the NYPD were named in a lawsuit filed last week
by Trayon Christian, a 19-year-old Queens student. The lawsuit
said police had detained him in April for two hours after he
bought a $349 Ferragamo belt.
New York's Civilian Complaint Review Board is investigating
allegations of improper police stops of Palmer and Brooklyn
nursing school student Kayla Phillips, 21, who said she was
surrounded by four undercover police officers in February when
she left Barneys after purchasing a $2,500 Celine handbag.
In 2005, Macy's paid $600,000 to settle similar allegations
that many of the chain's New York stores had targeted blacks and
Latinos for particular scrutiny of theft, according to the New
York Attorney General's office.