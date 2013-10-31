By Chris Francescani and Curtis Skinner
NEW YORK Oct 30 A small group of demonstrators
shouting "no shop and frisk" gathered at the Manhattan
storefront of Barneys New York Inc on Wednesday to
express outrage over black customers' complaints they were
stopped by police after making luxury purchases.
The protest, organized by Brooklyn pastor Clinton Miller,
coincided with an investigation by the state attorney general
into security practices at Barneys and fellow retailer Macy's
Inc.
Four black shoppers have said they were detained in separate
incidents at the two stores and later released without charges,
touching off the latest racial controversy in a largely
integrated city that nonetheless experiences frequent debates
about prejudice and equality.
Fewer than two dozen demonstrators, some carrying signs,
converged on the upscale department store. They wanted to
deliver a letter Barneys Chief Executive Officer Mark Lee, who
did not meet them. Protesters said they would give Lee two days
to respond.
"The disrespect that racial profiling does to us as a people
will not be tolerated," Evelyn Manns, a pastor at Brooklyn
Christian Center, told the demonstration.
Conrad Tillard, senior pastor at the Nazarene Congregational
United Church of Christ, told the gathering that demonstrators
stood in solidarity with the shoppers. A transit authority bus
driver shouted: "Right on, all day long!" as he pumped a
clenched fist in the open window of his moving bus.
The two retailers and the New York Police Department traded
blame on Tuesday over the incidents dubbed "shop and frisk" by
tabloids after the controversial "stop-and-frisk" policing
tactic, aspects of which have been ruled unconstitutional for
violating the rights of minorities.
Barneys and Macy's officials said police had acted on their
own, without input from store staff, in choosing to stop
shoppers who included Rob Brown, an actor in the HBO series
"Treme."
"We do not tolerate discrimination of any kind within our
organization," Macy's said in a statement on Wednesday.
In a deposition of former Macy's security guard Brenda
Howard taken in June in connection with a lawsuit, the former
guard said that security staffers at the department store are
expected to make five shoplifting arrests a week.
That deposition was taken in connection with a lawsuit filed
by a shopper who contends she was wrongly accused of shoplifting
and detained by store security in 2010.
A Macy's spokeswoman said the company would not comment on
pending litigation.
On Tuesday, New York civil rights leader Al Sharpton met
with Barneys CEO Lee, who said his employees had no part in two
incidents at his stores.
"No one from Barneys brought them to the attention of our
internal security," Lee said, "and no one from Barneys reached
out to external authorities."
Likewise, a Macy's spokeswoman denied any staff member had a
role in two incidents there.
Brown said he was handcuffed in June after purchasing a
$1,350 gold Movado watch for his mother, the Daily News
reported. In the other incident, Art Palmer, 56, an exercise
trainer, said he was surrounded by police in April after using
his credit card to buy $320 worth of shirts and ties.
NYPD chief spokesman John McCarthy countered those claims,
saying that in both incidents at Barneys and the case involving
Brown at Macy's, officers were acting on information provided by
store security. The Palmer case is still under investigation,
McCarthy said.