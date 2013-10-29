By Chris Francescani and Curtis Skinner
NEW YORK New York police and retailers Macy's
Inc and Barneys New York Inc traded blame on
Tuesday over complaints by black customers who were stopped by
police after making luxury purchases, in a case that has roiled
civil rights leaders.
The state's attorney general launched an investigation into
security practices at the two department stores after four
customers complained they were unfairly targeted in a series of
cases the city's feisty tabloids have nicknamed "shop and
frisk," a play on a controversial policing tactic.
Barneys and Macy's officials said that police acted on their
own, without input from store staff in choosing to stop shoppers
who included a black actor with a role on a HBO series.
Following a meeting in Harlem with New York civil rights
leader Al Sharpton, Barneys Chief Executive Officer Mark Lee
likewise said his employees had no part in two incidents at his
stores.
"We believe that no Barneys employees were involved in those
incidents," Lee said. "No one from Barneys brought them to the
attention of our internal security and no one from Barneys
reached out to external authorities."
Likewise, a Macy's spokeswoman denied that store staff had
any role in two incidents at the company's Herald Square
flagship. In one of those incidents, actor Rob Brown of HBO's
"Treme" in June was paraded through the store in handcuffs after
purchasing a $1,350 gold Movado watch for his mother, according
to the Daily News.
"This was an operation of the New York City Police
Department," Macy's spokeswoman Elina Kazan said in a statement.
NYPD chief spokesman John McCarthy countered those claims,
saying that in both Barneys' incidents and the case involving
Brown at Macy's, officers were acting on information provided by
store security.
"In both instances, the NYPD were conducting unrelated
investigations" in the store, McCarthy said.
Another Macy's incident, in which a 56-year-old exercise
trainer named Art Palmer was surrounded by police after he used
his credit card to buy $320 worth of shirts and ties, is still
under investigation, McCarthy said.
'TROUBLING QUESTIONS'
State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman gave the two
department store chains until Friday to turn over information
about their policies for detaining and questioning customers
based on race.
"The alleged repeated behavior of your employees raises
troubling questions about your company's commitment to that
ideal," Kristen Clarke, who heads the attorney general's civil
rights bureau, wrote in letters to Barneys' Lee and Macy's Chief
Stores Officer Peter Sachse released on Tuesday.
After meeting with Lee on Tuesday, Sharpton and other
leaders on Tuesday called for a summit with a "broad section" of
city retail executives.
"This must be done immediately," Sharpton said. "Not weeks -
days, hours. There needs to be a meeting."
Barneys and the New York City Police Department were named
in a lawsuit filed by Trayon Christian of Queens last week. The
lawsuit said police had detained him in April for two hours
after he bought a $349 Ferragamo belt, and they then released
him without charging him.
Kayla Phillips, a 21-year-old nursing school student, said
she was surrounded by four undercover police officers in
February after leaving Barneys with a $2,500 Celine handbag she
had purchased.
New York's Civilian Complaint Review Board is investigating
allegations of improper police stops of Palmer and Phillips,
spokeswoman Linda Sachs said on Tuesday. Macy's has not yet
responded to Palmer's allegation.
In 2005, Macy's paid $600,000 to settle similar allegations
that many of the chain's New York stores had targeted blacks and
Latinos for particular scrutiny of theft, according to the New
York Attorney General's office.
Crime statistics from the New York Police Department show
grand larceny has risen 31.6 percent over the past two years in
the Midtown North precinct, which includes Macy's flagship store
in Herald Square, and is up nearly 4 percent in the Upper East
Side's 19th precinct, which includes Barneys New York.