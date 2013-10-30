NEW YORK Oct 30 A golfing holiday and learning
to speak Spanish "like a native" are at the top of New York
Mayor Michael Bloomberg's list of activities he'll pursue when
his term ends in December, he said in an interview published on
Wednesday.
Bloomberg will also continue to use his multibillion-dollar
fortune to try to tighten gun-control laws, combat climate
change and improve public health, he told Forbes magazine.
"Look, I will stay involved in the cases I care about,"
Bloomberg, 71, said in the interview with Forbes, which
estimates his net worth to be $31 billion.
"I'm not just going to give away money. I want to actually
be involved with guns and immigration and innovation and
government and public health. Exactly how, I don't know."
Bloomberg made his fortune with Bloomberg LP, the financial
data and news company, but said he had no plans to return to
running the company.
"I can tell you what I won't do," he said. "I'm not going to
become a professional investor. That's somebody else's job. I
don't want to teach. I don't want to become a consultant. These
things don't appeal to me. I'm not going back to Bloomberg LP. I
don't want to start a new company."
Bloomberg, whose distinctively accented brand of Spanish at
press conferences became a source of amusement to New Yorkers
during his 12 years in office, told the magazine he wants to
polish his delivery until he can speak the language "like a
native."
He plans to give his entire fortune away through his
foundation, citing both Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder,
and former U.S. president Bill Clinton as models, and will
continue to fund political candidates who support his beliefs on
tightening gun-control and reforming education.
Bloomberg recently agreed to become the chairman of the
Serpentine Gallery in London, a city he said he may be spending
more time in after leaving office and where he owns at least one
home. There is also Bloomberg Place, reportedly the largest
building development underway in the city's financial district,
which will become the European outpost of his company and
foundation.
The mayor said, if invited, he will attend the inauguration
of his successor on January 1. The next day, Bloomberg, who
frequently flies to his home in Bermuda at weekends, said he
will take his "first vacation in 12 years" with friend Diana
Taylor to play golf in Hawaii and New Zealand, including at
least one game with hedge-fund billionaire Julian Robertson.
